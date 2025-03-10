CM & L-G felicitate 7 women for outstanding contributions

New DelhI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena honoured seven women for their remarkable contributions in different fields at an event on Sunday. The felicitation took place during an all-women bike rally organised by Navbharat Times, which aimed to celebrate empowerment and resilience.

The bike rally, which began from Connaught Place at 11 am, witnessed a spirited gathering of women bikers. Addressing the participants, Chief Minister Gupta praised them for challenging stereotypes and proving their strength. She said that they were living examples of how women could achieve anything with determination and courage.

Among the honourees was Humaira Mushtaq, Jammu and Kashmir’s first international car racer, who has shattered barriers in motorsports. Wrestler Divya Kakran, an Arjuna awardee, was also recognised for her outstanding achievements in the sport. Sweety Mehta, a domestic violence survivor who now runs NGOs to support women facing similar struggles, was acknowledged for her social work.

Rekha Jindal, known for her dedication to drug rehabilitation efforts, was another recipient of the honour.

Nalini Asthana, who has devoted herself to teaching computer skills to slum dwellers, was appreciated for her efforts in spreading digital literacy. Kanchan Lakhani, a para-athlete who has overcome immense challenges to shine in sports, was recognised for her achievements, while Neetu Chaudhary, a committed social worker, was also celebrated for her contributions to society.

During her speech, the Chief Minister mentioned that the bike rally had been an annual event since 2013. She referred to a difficult time in Delhi’s history and emphasised that, “women should not live in fear, as true victory lies in overcoming it.”

She also shared a personal memory of riding a Kinetic scooter during her university years, underscoring that women have always been capable of breaking boundaries.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena commended the event as a powerful representation of women’s courage and progress.

He stressed that women in India were advancing alongside men and, in some areas, even surpassing them. He pointed out that during the Delhi Assembly elections,

female voter turnout had exceeded that of men, highlighting the increasing role of women in shaping the nation’s future.

The event served as a reminder of the strength and perseverance of women across different walks of life.