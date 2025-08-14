CM kicks off helmet safety drive

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched the “Helmet Wearing Consequences” campaign at Connaught Place to promote helmet use and reduce road accidents, especially among two-wheeler riders.

Joined by Transport Minister Pankaj Singh and MP Bansuri Swaraj, she called road safety a shared social duty and linked it to patriotism.

Singh urged citizens, especially youth, to wear helmets, follow traffic rules, and spread awareness, recalling his own college accidents where helmets saved him from

serious injury.