CM kicks off `264 cr works in Mundka

New Delhi: Signalling an aggressive rural infrastructure push, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for 49 development projects worth around Rs 264 crore in Mundka, asserting that villages in the capital are now being brought into the “mainstream of development” after years of neglect.



Addressing a public gathering in the Mundka Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister said the projects would significantly upgrade basic infrastructure and civic amenities. “These initiatives mark a major step towards providing urban-standard amenities to rural Delhi,” she said, adding that upon completion, the works would improve roads, traffic management, drinking water supply and sewerage systems, while strengthening schools and healthcare facilities.

Gupta underlined that rural development has been a key focus of her government’s first year in office. “Over the past year, development works worth approximately Rs 1,600 crore have been initiated across rural areas,” she said. She added that a dedicated allocation of Rs 1,000 crore has been made for village development to ensure planned and accelerated progress.

Taking a swipe at previous administrations, the Chief Minister said, “Previous governments had neglected villages, resulting in long-standing issues such as broken roads, dilapidated drains, and a lack of schools, hospitals, and colleges.” She asserted that rural Delhi is now “firmly integrated into the mainstream of growth,” with expanded road networks, improved drainage, better water supply and upgraded social infrastructure. She further announced that peripheral roads and drainage projects worth an estimated Rs 500–600 crore are underway, and that a proposed growth centre

spanning 900 bighas under the new Master Plan would benefit farmers and address land consolidation issues.

Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra said the Delhi Gramin Vikas Board had earlier “virtually come to a standstill,” and claimed that even small projects were not cleared. “In the very first year under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, a Rs 1,000 crore fund has been sanctioned for rural Delhi,” he said. Mishra added, “Today, development work is underway in every part of Delhi,” citing new roads, water pipelines and sewer lines being laid across rural areas. He also said that free LPG cylinders are being distributed to women on the occasion of Holi.

Several public representatives, including local MLA Gajender Singh Drall and MP Yogender Chandolia, were present at the event.