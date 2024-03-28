‘CM Kejriwal's health has deteriorated in ED custody’

: Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, faces health concerns as his blood sugar levels fluctuate drastically while in custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), AAP revealed. CM’s condition took a worrisome turn when his blood sugar level plummeted to 46 mg,

posing serious risks, according to medical experts cited by the sources.

During a digital briefing earlier on Wednesday, Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, disclosed her observations after visiting him in ED custody, highlighting his unstable health condition. She appealed to the public for prayers for his recovery, emphasising Kejriwal’s unwavering commitment to the people of Delhi despite his incarceration. “He has diabetes, sugar levels are not well. But the determination is strong. Arvind ji is a very true, patriotic, fearless, and courageous person,” she conveyed. Kejriwal’s arrest by the ED last week, in connection with a money laundering case linked to the defunct Delhi excise policy, has stirred controversy and legal battles. Despite his confinement, Kejriwal continues to contest his arrest in court, underscoring the ongoing turbulence surrounding the case. He is slated to remain in ED custody until March 28, further heightening concerns about his health and well-being.