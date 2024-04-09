CM Kejriwal’s aide and AAP MLA questioned by ED

NEW DELHI: In a recent development, Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak were once again summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection to a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.



Under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the duo’s statements are being recorded by the ED. This is not the first time they have been questioned about this case.

Sources close to the investigation have revealed that Kumar’s interrogation is pivotal in understanding the engagements of Chief Minister Kejriwal who was arrested by the ED last month and is currently held in Tihar Jail under judicial custody.

Previous charge sheets filed by the agency alleged that at least 36 persons, including former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, were involved in concealing evidence of “kickbacks” worth thousands of crores of rupees in the alleged scam. It was stated that Kumar’s mobile phone’s International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) was changed multiple times between September 2021 and July 2022.

Pathak, AAP MLA representing the Rajinder Nagar constituency, has been summoned by the agency concerning the party’s 2021-22 poll campaign for the Goa Assembly elections. The ED alleges that Rs 45 crore in “kickbacks” out of a total of Rs 100 crore provided by the ‘South Group’ was utilised by AAP for this campaign.

According to ED’s claims, cash payments were made to individuals involved in campaign activities, managed by AAP members including Pathak. It was further stated that various persons engaged in the election campaign-related activities of AAP during the Goa elections received cash payments for their roles.

The excise case under investigation revolves around alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which was subsequently scrapped.