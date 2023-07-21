CM Kejriwal unveils ‘Khel Pitara’ kits for Anganwadi centres

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveiled the “Khel Pitara” Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) kits, an initiative to enhance foundational learning at Anganwadis in Delhi.



The kits, developed by SCERT Delhi, aim to bridge the quality education gap between underprivileged children attending Anganwadi centres and those in private creches. The “Khel Pitara” kits will be distributed across 11,000 Anganwadi centres with 7,500 centres having already received the kits.

The event was held at Thyagaraj Stadium with around 5,500 Anganwadi workers, supervisors, and CDPOs being present at the launch along with Delhi’s Women and Child Development Minister Atishi.

The CM during his speech congratulated SCERT for developing the kit, which was designed after studying early childhood programmes worldwide. He stressed the government’s commitment to providing excellent facilities and learning opportunities for underprivileged children at par with private creches. To enhance the skills of Anganwadi workers, he announced plans to send them for training in prestigious institutions, similar to teachers in government schools. The CM expressed his determination to free Anganwadi workers from non-teaching tasks so they can focus on the children’s educational needs.

He emphasised on continuous improvement, promising to seek feedback on the impact of the “Khel Pitara” kit and make necessary improvements.

The ‘Khel Pitara’ kits, aimed at fostering holistic development, engage children in cognitive games, physical play, and interactive storytelling. The activities will enhance cognitive, physical, social, emotional, and language skills, providing a strong foundation for overall growth, the CM said.

“They are the ones who can teach these children and provide them with a better future. They are the ones who can give them a quality education and a promising tomorrow,” Atishi said.