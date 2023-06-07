CM Kejriwal to inaugurate GGSIPU’s east Delhi campus on June 8: Atishi

New Delhi: Education minister Atishi on Tuesday announced that the east Delhi campus of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) will be inaugurated on June 8 by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



Addressing a press conference here, she also said Kejriwal has worked to transform the trans-Yamuna area into an education hub. “The trans-Yamuna region has always been considered one of the most backward areas in Delhi. However, the Kejriwal government has worked to transform it into an education hub.

“After Arvind Kejriwal took office, the east campus of the Delhi Technological University (DTU) was inaugurated in East Delhi, followed by the inauguration of the east campus of the NSUT (Netaji Subhas University of Technology). Now, I am delighted to announce that the inauguration of the east campus of GGSIPU in East Delhi is going to take place, and the chief minister will inaugurate it on June 8,” she said.

The minister said the campus in Surajmal Vihar is spread over 19 acres and has been built at a cost of Rs 388 crore. It will provide world-class education to 2,400 students, she said.

The courses have been designed keeping in mind the needs of the 21st century, the minister added.

The campus features a nine-storey academic block and a seven-storey main academic block. The main academic block houses a central library, incubation centre, lecture theatre, classrooms, auditorium, indoor sports hall

and a residential complex for students coming from far away places.

She added that it is a 100 per cent green campus and has net-zero energy consumption. In this eco-friendly campus, along with zero-sewer discharge, water conservation will also be practised, Atishi said, adding that the water used on the campus will be treated and used for gardening.