CM Kejriwal takes aim at L-G, BJP calls it a case of ‘Love Jihad’

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to take strict action over the murder of a minor girl in Shahbad Dairy here and said it was his responsibility to maintain law and order in the city.



Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, “A minor girl was brutally murdered in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. LG sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something.”

Senior AAP leader Atishi also slammed the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and said the Constitution has given the L-G the “responsibility of protecting people” of the Union Territory.

“I want to remind the L-G that the Constitution has given him the responsibility of protecting the people of Delhi. But he spends all his time to halt the work of Arvind Kejriwal. I request the L-G with folded hands to pay attention to the safety of the women of Delhi as they are not safe here at all,” she tweeted.

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader Kapil Mishra said, “This painful murder has happened in Delhi. Shraddha has not got justice yet. Do not know how many more Shraddhas will become victims of this brutality.”

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal slammed the Delhi Police and alleged that “no one is afraid” of the police or law in the national Capital.

“What was the fault of the 16-year-old girl that she was brutally killed on the road? No one is afraid of police and law in Delhi. There will be no limits to cruelty if there is no action in this case,” she said.

The Delhi BJP claimed the gruesome stabbing of a minor girl in the Shahabad Dairy area of northwest Delhi was a case of “love jihad”, and slammed the AAP for “trying to portray” it as an “ordinary” murder and a law and order issue.

In a statement, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the case should be tried in a fast track court.

“The brutal murder of a Hindu girl by youth Sahil Sarfaraz in Shahbad has once again shown that Love Jihad has now rocked Delhi as well,” Sachdeva said. “Love jihad” is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

The Aftab Poonawalla-Shraddha Walker case a few months ago jolted Delhi, and now this has once again warned Delhiites to beware of “Love Jihad”, said the Delhi BJP president.

Sachdeva alleged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was afraid of losing the votes of minority community and was, therefore, “portraying” it as an “ordinary” murder instead of “love jihad”.

“The red Kalawa tied on the hand of arrested Sahil Sarfaraz clearly showed that he is a member of Love Jihad gang working in a well-planned manner,” Sachdeva charged in his statement.

According to Sachdeva, locals informed that the accused was harassing and the minor girl for “a long time”.

It is “regrettable” that the Chief Minister of Delhi was “trying to portray” the “brutal killing” of a Hindu girl as a law and order issue, whereas it is a case of “Love jihad”, Sachdeva said. He accused Kejriwal of indulging in “political appeasement”.

The victim and the accused were in a “relationship” but had a quarrel on Saturday. On Sunday, the victim planned to attend the birthday party of her friend’s son but was accosted and stabbed repeatedly and hit by a stone, a police officer said.

AAP MLA Dilip Pandey in a press conference on Monday condemned the horrific murder incident of a minor girl that unfolded in the Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday. Pandey held the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi responsible for the worsening law and order situation in Delhi. He said that within just one year of his tenure, the inaction of L-G VK Saxena has led to a deteriorating state of law and order in Delhi, raising concerns about his priorities and accountability.

Criticising the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi, Pandey highlighted the alarming rate of crimes against women in Delhi and cited the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).