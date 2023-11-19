CM Kejriwal sends report to L-G demanding sacking of chief secy

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena the vigilance minister’s report accusing Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of using his position to enable a “lucrative collaboration” between a company in which his son is a partner and the ILBS, government sources said on Saturday.



The report was submitted to Kejriwal by Vigilance Minister Atishi on Friday. The report has recommended Kumar’s suspension and a CBI investigation into the matter.

Chief Secretary Kumar has already denied any wrongdoing and alleged that “mudslinging” was being done by people with “vested interests” against whom vigilance action was taken for corruption.

On Saturday, the vigilance minister submitted another fresh report to the chief minister that alleged “a clear attempt to destroy evidence, erase the tracks and prevent public scrutiny of the startling irregularities”.

No immediate reaction was available from the chief secretary or the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) on the latest report of the vigilance minister.

The minister, in the fresh report, also alleged that “multiple web-posts” related to alleged irregularities between a private technology company and the ILBS were deleted within 24 hours of her submitting a report to the CM on the issue.

Atishi in her report claimed that the profile of the chief secretary’s son was deleted from LinkedIn while the official website of the technology company and its LinkedIn profile had also been taken down.

She also alleged that a post on X, made by ILBS on September 1 announcing a collaboration of the hospital’s department of hepatology and company had also been deleted.