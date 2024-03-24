CM Kejriwal seeks removal of Delhi police officer from security

New Delhi:A local court has directed to preserve CCTV camera footage on a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking the removal of a Delhi Police officer deployed for security in the court for alleged misconduct.



“Application has been filed on behalf of the accused (Kejriwal) stating that the security staff/in-charge responsible for bringing him for production before the court, namely ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) AK Singh, is unnecessarily harsh and mishandled the people around the courtroom,” Special Judge Kaveri Baweja noted.

The application was filed by Kejriwal on Friday, along with his submissions opposing the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea for his custody.

The court, however, remanded him in ED custody till March 28 in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

It further noted that, according to the plea, while producing co-accused Manish Sisodia in the case, a written complaint was filed against the officer.

Kejriwal sought the court’s directions to remove or replace the officer, the order noted.