CM Kejriwal: No power can stop AAP from winning MCD elections

New Delhi: No power can stop AAP from winning MCD elections and people of Delhi will vote for the party that wants to work and not for the party that wants to stop all the work, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said during his 'Jansabha' which was held after his road show from Malka Ganj Chowk near Kamla Nagar and to Ghanta Ghar Chowk.



During his address, Kejriwal targeted the BJP for stopping the Mohalla Clinic and CCTV project files and also blamed the L-G for stopping free yoga classes. He said, "Delhi L-G stopped free yoga classes so I collected donations for it and restarted the classes on my own. I won't let a single project stop in Delhi."

The CM further asserted that despite being the CM he has no power to clean garbage because MCD had been under BJP. He said, "We have to come together and solve this garbage problem. It pains my heart to see Delhi be engulfed by garbage. Despite being the CM, I have no power to clean this garbage because of the division of powers. It has been 15 years since they have been running the MCD, yet they failed at handling garbage. If you let us run the MCD, then we will be able to clear out the garbage very easily. Give me 5 years in MCD, we will give you a sparkling clean Delhi."

Kejriwal also targeted the BJP for using Chief Ministers of different states to campaign for MCD elections and described their failure to sight any work done by BJP in the MCD for the last 15 years. He then added, "And against them, you see me, an Aam Aadmi, fighting it out alone. Had these people done some work in the last 15 years they would not have needed their whole battalion of CMs and Ministers to campaign against me. The Aam Aadmi Party speaks on its merits. We have done an incredible job in Delhi. The public campaigns for us on its own. We did not need to bring out Punjab CM here. We believe in hardwork, we believe in effective governance."