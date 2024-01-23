CM Kejriwal, Mins mark consecration with bhandaras, ‘Sundar Kand’ recitals

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Cabinet ministers and AAP MLAs took part in various events across the national capital as part of the party’s plan to mark the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.



The AAP organised ‘shobha yatras’ and ‘bhandaras’ (community kitchens) in different parts of the city to celebrate the ‘Pran Pratistha (consecration)’ ceremony.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kejriwal said he participated in bhandaras organised in different areas of Delhi.

‘Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on this sacred occasion of the installation of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram in the grand temple. Hail Siya Ram,’ he said in another post.

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country.

‘Our Ram has come,’ Modi said in his address that followed the consecration, which also marked the temple’s inauguration.

Kejriwal said that due to extensive VIP security in Ayodhya, they couldn’t visit, but they expressed devotion to Lord Ram in their own way. He attended multiple events in his constituency of New Delhi.

“Congratulations to all ‘Ram Bhakts’ and everyone, on the occasion of Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha. I’m so glad that Ram Lalla’s idol has been consecrated. Last week, we conducted Sundarkand recitations at many places in Delhi. I along with my wife recited Sundarkand at a Rohini temple. From now onwards, we will organize Sundarkand recitals on the first Tuesday of every month,” he said. ‘Due to the high VVIP movement in today’s Pran Pratishtha ceremony, many of us couldn’t go there and we are worshipping ‘Ram Lalla’ in our own ways,’ he said.

AAP’s senior leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj participated in the Sundarkand recitation organized in Sheikh Sarai Phase-2. He also participated in grand ‘Shobha Yatra’ in Shahpur Jat and Chirag Delhi villages.

Bharadwaj said Kejriwal has already visited Ayodhya, but he desires to go to the temple town for the darshan of Lord Ram with his parents and the entire family.