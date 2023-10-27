CM Kejriwal meets Nigerian High Commissioner to India

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met Nigerian High Commissioner to India Ahmed Sule and the two held discussions about health and education



sectors, according to an official statement.

Sule “praised” the Delhi government’s schools and hospitals, and expressed his desire to visit these institutions. Kejriwal promised to have his visit arranged, the statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

“High commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to India, H.E. Mr. Ahmed Sule called upon the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal at Delhi Secretariat today,” the CMO said in a post on X after the meeting.

“Discussions revolved around education and health. Highlighting the excellent work being carried out in these sectors. The High Commissioner expressed a keen interest in visiting these institutions, and Hon’ble CM assured him of a warm and well-arranged visit,” it said. Education minister

Atishi and Dialogue and Development Commission vice chairperson Jasmine Shah also attended the meeting.

Kejriwal told Sule that his primary focus has always been on government schools and his government is committed to providing world-class education to students, the statement said.

The Delhi government has allocated nearly 25 per cent of its total budget to education from the beginning. It aims to ensure that even children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds receive quality education, it said.

Kejriwal also told Sule about the healthcare infrastructure created by his government, including a chain of 550 Mohalla Clinics across the city, it added.