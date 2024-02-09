CM Kejriwal lays foundation stone of new school building in Palam

New Delhi: In a significant step towards enhancing the educational infrastructure in South-West Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation stone for a splendid government school equipped with world-class facilities.



The ceremony, held in Mahavir Enclave, Palam, marked the commencement of the construction of a school that aims to redefine the standards of public education in the region.

The proposed school, scheduled to be completed by February 2025, is designed to cater to the evolving needs of students by offering a comprehensive array of amenities.

Spread across a sprawling 1-acre plot, the Ground Plus Three (G+3) structure will boast 50 classrooms, 9 laboratories, two libraries, staff rooms, activity areas, and dedicated toilet blocks on each floor.

Notably, the school will feature a fully air-conditioned multi-purpose hall with a seating capacity of 150, a rarity in government educational institutions.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Kejriwal articulated his vision for transforming the educational landscape and empowering the youth.

He emphasised the significance of providing top-notch facilities in

government schools, stating, ‘In the past few months, I have inaugurated and laid the foundation of several schools. A few days ago, I laid the foundation of four new schools in Kirari, where 10,000 children will study.

Along with six more new schools in Kirari, a total of 10 new schools are being built.’