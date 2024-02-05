CM Kejriwal lays foundation for two state-of-the-art school buildings in Kirari

New Delhi: In a significant step towards bolstering education infrastructure, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation for two state-of-the-art school buildings in Pratap Vihar, Kirari, as part of the Delhi government’s commitment to providing accessible and quality education.



These buildings, set to be completed by January 2025, will house four schools, accommodating approximately 10,000 children. The two new school buildings in Rohini Sector 41 will feature over 100 classrooms, state-of-the-art facilities, including laboratories, auditoriums, libraries, and air-conditioned multi-purpose halls.

During the foundation-laying ceremony, CM Kejriwal emphasised the need for accessible education, stating, “Wherever there is a shortage of schools in Delhi, we are building new schools so that every child can receive good education near their homes.” He reiterated his dedication to quality education, pledging, “I will continue to work to provide every child in the country with the same quality education that I and my children have received.”

Chief Minister Kejriwal, while inspecting the model of the school, commented, “The buildings of our government schools are as magnificent as those of any private school. Our teachers are also excellent, there are no teachers as good as ours in any private school.”

Education Minister Atishi, present at the event, expressed confidence in the project, stating, “I am confident that the schools we are going to build here will surpass all private schools in the area.” She added that the government aims to build magnificent schools with facilities exceeding those found in private institutions.

Highlighting the success of the Delhi Education Revolution over the past nine years, Atishi emphasised the transformation of government schools, noting that more than 3 lakh children have shifted from private to government schools in the past nine years.

Furthermore, while addressing the political context, Kejriwal urged opposition parties not to indulge in dirty politics, especially on occasions like school inaugurations. He stated, “Today is a significant day with the inauguration of four new schools, providing education for 10,000 children. I urge the opposition parties not to indulge in dirty politics at least on this auspicious occasion.”