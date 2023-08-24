CM Kejriwal inaugurates road, drainage dev projects in S-W Delhi

In a remarkable endeavour to uplift the living conditions of residents in unauthorised colonies, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated road and drainage development projects in Dashrathpuri Colony, South-West Delhi, on Wednesday. A total of 76 new roads and 152 drains have been constructed, providing improved infrastructure and sanitation to the area.

“Earlier, unauthorised colonies were in bad shape now, people are leading comfortable lives with dignity and respect in these areas,” stated Kejriwal during the inauguration ceremony.

He emphasised his commitment to building a better Delhi, saying, “I won’t just ask for votes by promising two roads; I will build all the roads.”

Delhi government has been instrumental in accelerating infrastructure development in these colonies. Previously, only 250 out of 1,700 unauthorised colonies had roads in over six decades, but in the last seven years AAP has constructed roads in 850 such colonies.

Reflecting on the government’s financial efficiency, Kejriwal remarked, “We have money because our government is honest.” He highlighted the administration’s focus on providing essential services, including 24-hour electricity and free education and medical care.

The CM also outlined his vision for 24/7 clean water supply in Delhi, expressing his determination to eliminate the need for water tanks and ensuring access to clean water from taps. Addressing challenges faced by his government, he mentioned a recent Supreme Court order that revoked some of their powers. Still, he reassured the people, saying,

“I won’t let the work stop, no matter what happens.”