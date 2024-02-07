CM Kejriwal inaugurates new building of Ambedkar SoSE

Aiman fatima

New Delhi: In a monumental stride towards enhancing educational infrastructure, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the newly constructed building of Dr BR Ambedkar School of



Specialized Excellence in Paschim Vihar.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone in Delhi’s education sector, underscoring the government’s aim to provide quality education to every child.

The state-of-the-art school boasts modern amenities, including 54 classrooms, two libraries, 13 labs, 18 activity rooms, a lift, and a multipurpose hall, accommodating up to 1,200 students. CM Kejriwal lauded the efforts of the government in swiftly constructing the building, completing it in just 1.5 years.

During the inauguration, Kejriwal emphasized the pivotal role of education, stating, “There is no greater virtue than providing good education to children.” He highlighted the disparity in budget allocation between the central government, spending only 4 per cent on education and health, and the Delhi government, allocating a remarkable 40 per cent of its budget to these essential sectors.

Education Minister Atishi commended CM Kejriwal’s vision, acknowledging the transformation of Delhi government schools over the past nine years. “From dilapidated structures with inadequate facilities to vibrant centers of learning, the schools have undergone a remarkable evolution under the leadership of CM Kejriwal,” asserted Atishi.

The enrollment and benefits extend beyond Paschal Vihar, Nangloi, and Peeragarhi, covering a significant catchment area. With the introduction of STEM courses in the

upcoming academic session, the school aims to provide comprehensive educational opportunities to students

from diverse backgrounds.

The inauguration ceremony also shed light on the school’s journey, from its beginnings to its current stature as a beacon of excellence. Originally constructed in 1997, the school underwent

extensive renovations to meet modern standards, reflecting the government’s commitment to providing quality

education.

Upon unveiling the school building, CM Kejriwal urged students to cherish the privilege of education and contribute to the nation’s progress. “There is no bigger work of merit than to facilitate excellent education to the children of the poor,” he emphasized, underscoring the transformative power of education in shaping lives.