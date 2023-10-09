CM Kejriwal inaugurates country’s largest C&D waste recycling plant

New Delhi: The capital took a significant step towards a cleaner and greener future as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated India’s largest construction and demolition (C&D) waste recycling plant on Sunday.



This facility, situated on approximately 7 acres of land in Jahangirpuri, boasts a remarkable capacity to recycle 2,000 tons of C&D waste daily, making it the largest of its kind in the nation.

Thae Jahangirpuri C&D Waste Recycling Plant is equipped with state-of-the-art technology that ensures precision in recycling, minimal air pollution, and low noise levels. The plant is eco-friendly, with 90-95 per cent water recycling and zero discharge of wastewater. It is also smart and IoT-connected, enabling remote monitoring and optimisation.

Speaking at the inauguration, CM Kejriwal emphasised the importance of C&D plants in realising the vision of a more beautiful Delhi. He stated, “Our goal is to make Delhi beautiful, and for this, the C&D plants are crucial.” The plant will process waste generated from construction and demolition activities, transforming it into reusable products such as tiles and bricks, thus contributing to a cleaner cityscape.

Delhi generates a staggering 6,500 tons of waste daily, necessitating innovative solutions for waste management. The Chief Minister announced plans to install an additional 1,000-ton C&D plant in Okhla, along with an expansion of the existing facilities in Jahangirpuri, Rani Khera, Shastri Park, and Bakkarwala. These combined efforts aim to ensure that Delhi effectively deals with its debris and waste.

In addition to addressing waste management, Kejriwal also highlighted the positive changes in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) under the AAP government. He noted, “Previously, MCD was notorious for corruption, and employees often didn’t receive salaries for several months.” However, with the AAP government’s honest governance, corruption has been on the decline, and salaries are now being disbursed promptly.

Kejriwal urged Delhiites to participate in the city’s cleanliness and greenery initiatives, emphasising the role of the MCD-311 app in resolving complaints efficiently.

He stated, “Delhi will not become clean through MCD or the Delhi government alone; instead, when the 2 crore Delhiites come together to ensure their participation, Delhi will become clean.”

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi commended CM Kejriwal’s leadership, saying, “Efforts are being made to make Delhi not only garbage-free but also debris-free.”

Designated locations for debris disposal across the city will help prevent unsightly waste heaps and pollution.