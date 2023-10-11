CM Kejriwal inaugurates city’s third ‘Lighthouse Skill Centre’

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the third ‘Lighthouse Skill Centre’ in the Matia Mahal area of Old Delhi on Tuesday, emphasising the importance of providing education and skills to the youth.



This initiative aims to equip young individuals with the necessary skills to secure employment and build a better future for themselves.

Highlighting the significance of this endeavour, CM Kejriwal stated, “We need to provide education along with skills to the coming generation. Employment should inevitably come after education, and if it doesn’t, education is hardly of any use.”

In his address, the Chief Minister acknowledged the challenges faced by India’s youth in finding suitable employment opportunities. He expressed concern over the atmosphere of fear in the country and revealed that approximately 12 lakh high net-worth individuals have acquired foreign citizenship, leaving India.

Kejriwal stressed the need to reverse the trend of decreasing employment opportunities and underscored his commitment to creating jobs for the youth. He explained, “Today, I have the biggest challenge of providing ample employment opportunities to our youth. On the other hand, due to crumbling economic conditions, instead of job creation, people are losing their existing jobs. Nobody wants to work in India anymore. If big businesses keep shifting to other countries, then who’ll employ our youth? This is reducing the chances of employment opportunities for our youth.”

He added, “We are working to provide skill training to underprivileged youth, enabling them to become job-oriented. The Matia Mahal centre is the third Lighthouse Skill Centre in Delhi, following successful centres in Kalkaji and Malkaganj. These centres have already trained 3,000 youths, with 1,000 finding employment.”

The Matia Mahal Lighthouse Skill Centre offers 30 different courses, including digital skills, IT, graphics design, and Chinese cuisine, catering to various interests and career aspirations. It aims to empower youth from economically disadvantaged backgrounds with skills that make them job-ready.

Education minister Atishi, while appreciating the transformation of the Matia Mahal building into a high-tech skill centre, stated, “This lighthouse will provide local youth with world-class skill development and job placement opportunities.”

She further emphasised that the Delhi government has made significant strides in improving education, with Delhi government schools achieving results that surpass private schools. Atishi lauded Kejriwal for his commitment to youth employment and the inauguration of the Matia Mahal Lighthouse as a significant step in that direction.