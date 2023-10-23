CM Kejriwal inaugurates 3-lane Sarai Kale Khan flyover

New Delhi: In a significant development aimed at reducing traffic congestion in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the Sarai Kale Khan Flyover on Sunday, bringing relief to commuters in the region. This 630-meter-long, three-lane flyover connects Central, East, and South-East Delhi, addressing the longstanding traffic woes of the area.



During the inauguration, Kejriwal revealed that, ‘The project was initially budgeted at Rs 66 crores but was successfully completed for Rs 50 crores, resulting in a substantial cost-saving of Rs16 crores. The Delhi government’s dedication to delivering cost-effective projects has saved the city Rs 557 crores so far.’

He noted that the city’s development had been accelerated under the AAP government, with 30 flyovers constructed since 2015 and more in the pipeline.

The CM expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the flyover’s completion, including PWD officials, engineers, contractors, and workers. He highlighted the transformative impact of project, emphasising that the area was previously plagued by traffic jams at T-junctions, particularly around Ashram.

‘With the new flyover, the traffic interruptions will be significantly reduced, bringing respite to the residents. This flyover is part of a broader vision to eliminate traffic jams across Delhi. We’re studying every main point of traffic jams in Delhi. Based on this study, we’ll construct the U-turns, flyovers, etc., as needed to make Delhi traffic jam-free,’ he added.

Addressing the success of his government in terms of infrastructure development, Kejriwal pointed out that 72 flyovers and underpasses were constructed in Delhi between 1947 and 2015. The AAP government has constructed 30 of these since 2015, showcasing the rapid pace of development.

Furthermore, nine flyovers are under construction, and 16 additional projects are awaiting approval, setting the stage for Delhi’s future infrastructure growth. Kejriwal stressed, ‘We will accomplish in 8-10 years what the previous govt did in 70 years.’ Atishi also said, ‘The completion of Sarai Kale Khan Flyover and other infrastructure improvements has made a 16 km stretch of Ring Road, from Chandgi Ram Akhada to Ashram Chowk, entirely traffic-free.’