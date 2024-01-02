CM Kejriwal grants permission for 32 more shops to operate 24X7

New Delhi: In a move aimed at bolstering economic activities and creating new job opportunities, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal granted permission for 32 additional shops and commercial establishments to operate 24 hours.



These establishments, falling under commercial, retail trade, or business and provision store categories, will play a crucial role in providing employment opportunities for the youth.

“The proposal has now been sent to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) for final approval,” stated an official, emphasising the need for strict adherence to the provisions and rules outlined in the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act of 1954.

Under this act, the Delhi Labour Department received a total of 52 applications for 24-hour operation, with a meticulous evaluation resulting in the approval of 32 applications that met the specified criteria. This initiative brings the total number of approved establishments for 24-hour operation under Kejriwal’s leadership to 667.

“The Kejriwal government is very serious about creating a business-friendly environment in Delhi to spur economic growth,” affirmed the official. The government’s commitment to fostering a conducive business environment is evident through various measures, including the streamlining of the application process for operating shops and commercial establishments.

The government’s objective is twofold: to create more job opportunities and stimulate overall economic development in Delhi. “The number of shop owners interested in operating commercial establishments for 24 hours is continuously increasing,” noted the official, reflecting the positive response to the government’s business-friendly approach.

The move aligns with Chief Minister Kejriwal’s vision to promote business and ease of doing business in Delhi. The government has successfully curbed the ‘Inspector Raj’ related to shop and establishment operations, and the application process has been streamlined with online submissions.

The approved establishments cover a diverse range, including logistic and courier services, sweet shops, restaurants, event management, department stores, and provision stores. The locations permitted for round-the-clock operations include Alipur, Mehrauli, Badarpur, Gandhi Nagar, Okhla Phase-3, Netaji Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Gupta Colony, Vinod Nagar, Rajouri Garden, and many more.

“The Delhi government has granted permission for several categories of shops to operate 24 hours a day,” highlighted the official, emphasizing the positive impact on businesses and consumers alike.

This strategic move by the Delhi government underscores its aim to foster economic growth, creating a vibrant business ecosystem, and generating employment opportunities for the youth in the Capital city.