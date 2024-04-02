CM Kejriwal gave evasive replies during interrogation: ED

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday moved a plea before a court here seeking 15 days’ judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was arrested in the alleged Delhi excise policy ‘scam’ case.

Underscoring that Kejriwal was misleading the agency, the ED said it was still investigating the chief minister’s role, unearthing the further proceeds of the crime and identifying the other persons involved with the activities related to proceeds of crime.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15.

In its remand application, the ED said during Kejriwal’s custodial interrogation, he gave “evasive replies” and concealed information. It said the chief minister’s statements were taken over a period of nine days and he was confronted with the statements of different witnesses, approvers and other co-accused. The plea listed “few of the glaring examples of evasive and misleading replies” given by Kejriwal.

“He (Kejriwal) stated that Vijay Nair did not report to him but to Aatishi Marlena and Saurav Bharadwaj and his interaction with Nair was limited,” it said.

The statements of Nair, however, revealed that he stayed in a cabinet minister’s bungalow and worked from the chief minister’s camp office, the remand application said.

“It was also put to the arrestee to explain that why would someone, who reported to other leaders of AAP, work from his camp office which anyways is meant for the work of the CM of Delhi and not for the party. Kejriwal evaded replying to this by claiming unawareness to the persons who work at the CM camp office,” it said.

The plea underlined that Nair was not some small time volunteer in the party but head of media and communications.

“The arrestee (Kejriwal) has not answered the questions posed to him by questioning the authenticity of digital evidence shown to him. The arrestee also did not reveal the passwords of his digital devices which inhibits the evidence collection and also shows his non-cooperation,” it said.