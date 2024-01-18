CM Kejriwal felicitates pilgrims embarking on Teerth Yatra Yojana

In a heartening display of commitment to the welfare of senior citizens, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal bid farewell to pilgrims

embarking on the 87th train under the ‘Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana.’

Addressing the gathering at Thyagraj Stadium, Kejriwal revealed plans to increase

the number of trains to Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

Kejriwal conveyed his excitement about the collective eagerness to witness the ‘darshan’ of ‘Ram Lalla’ in Ayodhya, stating, “There is great enthusiasm among people to have Ram Lalla’s darshan, so we will make efforts to send more trains to Ayodhya.” The Chief Minister expressed his personal commitment to the pilgrimage, mentioning his intention to visit Ayodhya with his parents, wife, and children after the consecration ceremony. The ‘Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana’ has facilitated pilgrimages for over 82,000 devotees across 86 trains to various religious sites. The 87th train, destined for Dwarkadhish, saw a devotional evening organised at Thyagraj Stadium, where Kejriwal sought blessings from the elderly pilgrims.

Revenue minister Atishi highlighted the program’s significance for women, stating, “On each pilgrimage, nearly 70 to 80 per cent are women. It is heartening to see that 70-80 per cent of women are participating in pilgrimages, giving them the chance to visit various places and have darshan of the deities.”

Kejriwal emphasised the well-being of travellers during the winter journey and assured arrangements for comfort, including AC trains and hotel stays in Dwarkadhish. The pilgrimage program spans seven days, covering visits to Dwarkadhish, Nageshwar Dham, and the Somnath Temple.

Responding to queries about the Ram Temple consecration ceremony’s invitation, Kejriwal stated, “I have a fervent desire to see Ram Lalla with my parents. After the Pran Pratishtha on January 22, I will go to Ayodhya with my parents, wife, and children for the darshan of ‘Ram Lalla’.” The Chief Minister urged pilgrims to provide feedback for continuous improvement and encouraged prayers for the well-being of everyone. Revenue Minister Atishi commended Kejriwal as the modern-day ‘Shravan Kumar,’ ensuring pleasant pilgrimage journeys for Delhi’s senior citizens. The ‘Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana’ has become a beacon of service for the elderly, with 86 successful journeys completed and plans to expand offerings to Ayodhya, reflecting the Delhi government’s commitment to the spiritual well-being of its citizens.