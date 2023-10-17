CM Kejriwal felicitates Asian Games silver-medallist Punia

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday felicitated accomplished athlete Deepak Punia who won a silver medal in the 86kg freestyle wrestling category at the Asian Games.



During this meeting, Kejriwal expressed his commitment to improving sports facilities in Delhi for athletes.

He reiterated the Delhi government’s dedication to supporting athletes through the Play and Progress and Mission Excellence schemes. “In this regard, the Delhi government has already completed new sports complexes in areas like Najafgarh, Kair, Mundka, and Prahladpur. Moreover, a synthetic court has been constructed in Pooth Kalan, while additional sports facilities are in the development phase in various other locations.”

Punia conveying his appreciation to Kejriwal for his unwavering efforts to boost sports in Delhi stated, “We are all very pleased with the excellent facilities provided by the Delhi government, which helped us prepare well and win medals for our country in the Asian Games. My dream is to bring a gold medal for the nation, and I am working hard for it.”

Kejriwal further emphasized that, “We have initiated comprehensive programs for the development of athletes, including the Play and Progress and Mission Excellence schemes. Under the Play and Progress scheme, athletes under the age of 13-14 years receive an annual financial grant ranging from Rs 2 to 3 lakh. This support ensures they have access to quality coaching and proper nutrition, facilitating their training and growth in the sport.”

The Mission Excellence programme provides financial assistance of Rs 16 lakh annually to athletes who have secured medals at the national level, enabling them to prepare effectively for international competitions. Furthermore, Delhi’s athletes who attain international-level medals are celebrated with cash prizes and rewards. CM highlighted that, “All athletes who bring honour to India at the Asian Games will be commended in a forthcoming ceremony.”

To fortify the commitment towards sports, the government is concurrently focusing on the development of sports infrastructure. Numerous sports facilities have been established in rural areas, with several more in the pipeline. Furthermore, the government has revitalised the Bawana Stadium with an investment of Rs 16 crore.