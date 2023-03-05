CM Kejriwal extends support to Sibal’s new platform ‘Insaaf’

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to people, including lawyers, to join Rajya

Sabha MP Kapil Sibal’s newly launched platform ‘Insaaf’ to fight injustice. It’s a very good initiative, he said.

Sibal, an eminent lawyer and an independent Rajya Sabha member, announced on Saturday that he was launching a new platform called ‘Insaaf’ to fight “injustice” prevailing in the country, and sought the support of chief ministers and other Opposition leaders.

“This is a very important initiative of Kapil Sibal sahib. I appeal toa everyone to join this and we will fight injustice together,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Later, speaking to reporters, the Delhi chief minister said Sibal is a well-known lawyer who is very active when it comes to social and political issues.

With his initiative, Sibal wants to connect people from various sections of the society, especially lawyers from across the country, he said.