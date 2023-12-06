CM Kejriwal directs CAG audit of DJB amid allegations of financial bungling

In response to mounting allegations and opposition claims of financial irregularities within the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a comprehensive audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) covering the last 15 years of the DJB’s operations.

‘If someone has played any part in any wrongdoing, then strictest possible action will be taken against them, otherwise, this will put an end to the baseless allegations made,’ stated Kejriwal, emphasising the government’s commitment to transparency.

The decision to initiate a special audit follows accusations of mismanagement of government funds allocated to the DJB, resulting in water and sewer problems across Delhi.

CM Kejriwal underscored the necessity of accountability in bureaucratic governance, asserting that the failure to release funds to the DJB was exacerbating critical issues.

‘At present, Water Minister Atishi is assessing the situation in several areas. Sewer overflows have started occurring in many places. There are also maintenance issues that need to be addressed. The DJB is not receiving the second instalment of the Grant-in-Aid, which is causing all these problems,’ highlighted Kejriwal.

During a press conference, Water Minister Atishi, also the DJB Chairperson, provided further details on the audit, stating, ‘The AAP is the only party with a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. We are the party that, in Delhi and Punjab’s government, swiftly removed our ministers without an investigation, without an FIR, solely based on prima facie evidence.’

The audit, conducted in accordance with the DJB Act and the CAG Act, will scrutinise the DJB’s financial transactions and operations from 2008 to the present.

Minister Atishi outlined the government’s collaboration with the CAG to finalise the audit process, emphasising the urgency of its completion.

‘If any kind of corruption or irregularity has been committed by anyone, the Delhi government will take strict action against them. And if no corruption is proven, this fact will also be presented to the people of Delhi,’ clarified Minister Atishi.

‘This order for the CAG audit was issued because the Kejriwal government is absolutely intolerant towards corruption,’ concluded Atishi