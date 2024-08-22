CM Kejriwal changed the image of education in Delhi: Minister Atishi

New Delhi: In a significant boost to the education infrastructure of Delhi, the Kejriwal government has inaugurated a state-of-the-art school block at the Government Co-Ed Secondary School in Maidangarhi village. The new four-storey building replaces dilapidated classrooms and promises to provide a superior learning environment for thousands of students from Maidangarhi, Rajpur, Chhattarpur, Neb Sarai, and surrounding areas.



Education minister Atishi, who presided over the inauguration ceremony, lauded the new facility, describing it as “more magnificent than the buildings of expensive private schools.” The new block, which includes a cutting-edge library, smart classrooms, and modern labs, is set to accommodate the school’s increasing student population and will enable the school to operate in a single shift rather than the previous two.

Atishi highlighted the transformative impact of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s education reforms. “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal changed the image of education in Delhi with his vision and gave children studying in government schools an opportunity to progress through world-class education,” she said. She noted that while previous governments built only 24,000 classrooms in Delhi’s government schools from independence to 2015, the Kejriwal administration has constructed over 22,000 new classrooms in just the past decade.

The Minister also emphasised the government’s pioneering approach to teacher training, revealing that the Kejriwal administration was the first in the country to send teachers abroad for professional development and tenfold increased the budget for teacher training. “We have increased the budget for teachers’ training 10 times,” Atishi stated.

The impact of these reforms is evident in the achievements of students from Delhi government schools. According to Atishi, children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds are now pursuing careers as engineers and doctors and gaining admission to prestigious universities, thereby lifting their families out of poverty.

“Children from poor families are becoming engineers and doctors by studying in government schools, with

Arvind Kejriwal’s education revolution, children are getting admission in big universities,” she added. Atishi also touched upon the political challenges faced by Kejriwal, who is currently incarcerated. She claimed that Kejriwal was jailed for his efforts to enhance education and expressed confidence in his imminent release.