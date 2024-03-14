CM Kejriwal attacks Centre, says CAA goes against national interest

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central government for its implementation of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

During a press conference on Wednesday, Kejriwal condemned the move, stating that it goes against the national interest and undermines the welfare of Indian citizens.

Kejriwal criticised the timing of the notification of CAA rules, stating, “If they had done some good work in 10 years, perhaps today they would have been asking for votes on their work instead of CAA.”

He accused the government of prioritising divisive politics over addressing pressing issues like inflation and unemployment.

The AAP leader raised concerns about the repercussions of CAA implementation, particularly its impact on employment and housing for Indian citizens. He asserted, “Our people do not have houses, many Indians are homeless, but BJP people want to bring people from Pakistan and settle them in India and give them houses. They want to give our jobs to their children and want Pakistanis to settle in our rightful houses.”

Kejriwal questioned the motives behind the CAA, suggesting it was a ploy to create a permanent vote bank for the BJP.

He stated, “If 1.5 crore to 2 crore people from these three countries were brought to India and selectively settled in slums in different parts of the country wherever BJP has less votes, it will create a permanent vote bank of BJP there.”

Highlighting the plight of Indian capitalists and industrialists who left the country due to unfavourable policies, Kejriwal urged the government to focus on bringing them back instead of implementing CAA. He emphasised, “If they come back to India, they will invest in India, they will open new factories and businesses, and our children will get jobs.”

Additionally, AAP’s senior leader Atishi also questioned the BJP’s decision, stating, “With unemployment soaring to all-time high at 25 per cent, why does BJP want to give jobs of Indian youth to Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, and Afghans?”

She criticised the government for prioritising the interests of migrants over those of Indian citizens and warned of potential consequences such as increased crime and lawlessness if adequate job opportunities aren’t provided.

Atishi further challenged the government to address issues within the country first, such as poverty and inflation, before considering accommodating migrants.