CM Kejriwal approves policy proposal for compensation to victims of electrocution

New Delhi: In a significant move prioritising public safety, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given his approval to a proposal that will introduce a policy making it mandatory for electricity companies to compensate victims of accidents caused by electric current in Delhi.

This initiative aims to ensure the welfare of Delhiites and provide timely assistance to those affected by electrocution incidents.

Under the upcoming policy, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) will be tasked with formulating comprehensive guidelines to prevent accidents caused by electricity and to offer financial assistance to victims when such incidents occur.

Electricity companies will be required to strengthen their infrastructure to prevent accidents, and in the unfortunate event of an accident, they will be legally obligated to provide appropriate financial support to the victims.

Kejriwal emphasised the importance of this policy, stating, “We are committed to the welfare of Delhi’s citizens. This policy will ensure that victims of electric shocks receive the compensation and support they need promptly.”

Until now, there has been a lack of a coherent policy in Delhi regarding accidents caused by electric current. Consequently, victims and their families have often faced difficulties in obtaining timely financial aid. To address this issue, the Power Ministry proposed the creation of a policy, which was presented to CM Kejriwal by Power Minister Atishi.

The proposal will now be sent to the Lieutenant Governor for final approval. Once the L-G’s consent is obtained, the Delhi government will instruct DERC to expedite the formulation of the policy. Given the significant public interest and the need for immediate action, the policy is expected to be implemented swiftly to protect the interests of Delhi’s residents.

The initiative is being undertaken under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, which empowers the government to issue directions to DERC for policy formulation. This policy has been deemed essential because of the absence of a clear legal framework in Delhi regarding compensation for electric shock victims.

In light of a past incident involving electrocution cases brought to the attention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the Delhi government recognises the urgency of enacting a law to provide assistance to victims.