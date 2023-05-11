CM Kejriwal approves policy for regulating cab aggregators

The Delhi government has announced the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 2023 aimed at regulating cab aggregators and delivery service providers in the state. A draft of the scheme was approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. The draft scheme has now been sent to the Delhi L-G. The draft will then be put up for public feedback and comments by the Transport Department, after which it will be given its final shape.

While approving the scheme, Kejriwal stated that the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 2023 lays the foundation for regulating aggregators and delivery service providers in Delhi. “This scheme prioritises the safety of passengers and ensures timely grievance redressal, while also promoting the use of electric vehicles and reducing pollution levels in the city,” he said. The CM further explained that by transitioning to electric vehicles and promoting electric bike taxis, the government will be able to reduce pollution levels in Delhi and create new opportunities for employment and economic growth.

Talking about the draft scheme, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that Delhi has achieved another milestone today with its Motor Vehicle Aggregator scheme. “This is happening for the first time in India when a state has given targets to the aggregator to electrify their fleets and regulate such service providers in the city, with the goal of ensuring passenger safety and reducing pollution with sustainable public transportation in the city. We have introduced a polluter pays principle, where onboarding of any electric vehicle will have zero licence fee. The scheme also lays the foundation for a regulatory provision for bike taxis (two-wheeler ride-hailing services) and rent-a-bike services. Under the leadership of Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Government is committed to creating a sustainable and environment friendly transport system for its citizens,” he added.

The Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 2023 will be applicable to any person or entity that operates, on-boards, or manages a fleet of motor vehicles through digital or electronic means or any other means to ferry passengers or connect a driver offering to deliver or pick up a product, courier, package, or parcel to connect with a seller, e-commerce entity or consignor.

The scheme also lays the foundation for a regulatory provision for bike taxis and rent-a-bike services. Since Delhi has never permitted bike-taxis to operate in the city, the scheme provides for such services to be regulated in the city. As a new business opportunity, the scheme ensures that all bike-taxis and two-wheeler renting services in the city shall only be via electric two-wheelers. These provisions are in-line with the Delhi EV Policy 2020.

The further scheme follows a ‘polluter pays’ principle. This will make the per vehicle licence fee for a conventional vehicle significantly higher than an electric vehicle. For instance, the licence fee for an electric taxi may be zero but the licence fee of a CNG taxi may be Rs 650. Secondly, all licence fees and penalties under the scheme shall also be credited to the State EV Fund, which in turn supports all EV promotional activity.