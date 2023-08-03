CM Kejriwal approves 24-hr operations for 29 shops and commercial establishments

New Delhi: In a bid to bolster the economy and generate more employment opportunities in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal granted approval for 29 shops and commercial establishments to operate 24 hours a day, on Thursday.



The newly-approved establishments include a variety of businesses, such as shops, restaurants, retail trade, and commercial category establishments. The primary objective behind the decision is to create more job prospects for the youth while also invigorating the economy.

Additionally, it is anticipated that allowing businesses to operate 24x7 will significantly boost the city’s nightlife.

The Labour Ministry of Delhi tabled a proposal before the CM to extend the operating hours of the establishments, which the Chief Minister subsequently approved. The proposal will now move to the Lieutenant Governor for further action.

The Delhi government has taken administrative reforms to streamline the application process. As a result, the need for inspectors has been eliminated, and businesses can now apply online. The verification process will be completed within four weeks of submitting their applications, simplifying the process and making it more efficient.

The approval for 24-hour operations in specific areas will benefit shops and establishments in various regions, including community centres, Karol Bagh, Old Rajendra Nagar, Outer Ring Road, Chanakyapuri, District Centre Laxmi Nagar, Ambience Mall, and Vasant Kunj.

In the restaurant category, food product shops in Uttam Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Urdu Bazaar, and Jama Masjid, as well as establishments in logistics and warehousing, and hotels and restaurants near the IGI Airport, have also received permission to operate 24 hours.

Under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act of 1954, the government received 35 online applications from individuals expressing interest in operating shops for 24 hours.

The CM expressed his dedication to boosting business activities in Delhi, stating, “We are committed to creating a favourable environment for businesses to thrive. Our government is actively promoting economic development and generating employment opportunities for the youth.”

“The extension of operating hours for businesses will bring about convenience for people, allowing them to access essential goods and services for extended periods,” he added.

The latest decision to approve new establishments for 24-hour operation aligns with the government’s vision of generating more employment opportunities and fostering comprehensive economic growth in the city.

Since June 2023 alone, 155 shops and commercial establishments have been approved for round-the-clock operation, surpassing the total approvals granted from 1954 to 2022 by a significant margin.

This move is expected to benefit citizens, allowing them access to essential goods and services throughout the day and night.