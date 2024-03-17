CM Kejriwal announces survey of street vendors in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a survey of “rehri-patri” (street) vendors in the city to provide them space for running their shops.



In a video message, Kejriwal said the survey would be completed in a few months after which the vendors would be provided space in a proper manner so that there is no problem to other shopkeepers and any traffic issue.

The chief minister said his government was committed to ensuring that street vendors were able to earn their livelihood respectably without facing any harassment from police or other authorities.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will conduct a survey of all street vendors and ensure good arrangements for setting up shops by proposing space in an organised manner, he said.

“It is our responsibility to provide good arrangements for street vendors so that they can work with dignity. After the survey, these people will be able to set up their shops without any harassment and arrangements will be made in such a way that no one will face any inconvenience, and cleanliness will also be taken care of,” Kejriwal said.

Those who work on the streets are from poor financial backgrounds and supply us with all daily essentials like vegetables, etc and it is the duty of the government to enable them to work with dignity and respect, Delhi chief minister added.