CM joins WhatsApp Channel to connect with Delhi people

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched his WhatsApp Channel to connect with people of the city and update them about the AAP government’s work and initiatives.

In a statement, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the launch of the channel reinforces the commitment of the Delhi government to foster a more “personal connection” with the people.

WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls, according to the instant messaging platform.

In his first message on the channel, Kejriwal said, “Delighted to connect with you on WhatsApp Channel. Stay connected to receive the latest information on achievements of the Delhi government, new programmes and initiatives and all the behind-the-scenes action as we work

towards making Delhi a national Capital that all Indians can be proud of!”

He also shared pictures of senior citizens leaving for a pilgrimage to Rameswaram recently under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna’.

“This week, I am very pleased to share that we sent a group of 780 senior citizens for a pilgrimage trip to Rameswaram under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojna. I am blessed to receive their love. Sharing some moments of warmth with you through these photos,” he said.

“Share this channel with friends and family and invite them to subscribe to this Channel,” the CM added.

The CM’s channel got more than 23,000 followers shortly after it was launched, according to the statement issued by the Delhi CMO.

The chief minister will be sharing vital information about various projects and policies from time to time on the channel, as the Delhi government is working “relentlessly” to make the national capital a world-class city, it said.