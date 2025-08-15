CM joins Silent March on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday joined a Silent March at Central Park, Connaught Place, to mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day and pay tribute to millions who suffered during the 1947 Partition.

The event, organised to remember one of the most painful chapters in India’s history, saw the participation of BJP National President and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Delhi Lt. Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, MP Bansuri Swaraj, and Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, along with other dignitaries, social organisations, students, and families

of freedom fighters.

CM Gupta said Partition was a human tragedy of immense loss and suffering, urging remembrance, unity, and commitment to ensuring such a painful chapter in history is never repeated.