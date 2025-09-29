CM joins Sewa Parv 2025 Art Festival

New Delhi: New Delhi witnessed a massive cultural turnout on Sunday as part of the nationwide Sewa Parv 2025, with more than 15,000 students, artists and members of the art community gathering at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), India Gate. The Delhi leg of the celebrations saw Chief Minister Rekha Gupta encouraging participants to embrace art as a means to celebrate the city’s heritage and India’s collective journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

The Sewa Parv 2025, being held from September 17 to October 2 under the Ministry of Culture’s banner, aims to combine service, creativity and cultural pride. In Delhi, the art workshops at NGMA—organised in collaboration with the Lalit Kala Akademi—became one of the festival’s largest events, underscoring the capital’s central role in the cultural calendar.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, addressing the gathering, said Delhi must lead by example in blending civic responsibility with artistic expression. “Art is not just a medium of creativity, it is also a tool to unite people and inspire civic responsibility. Through initiatives like Sewa Parv, Delhi will continue to showcase India’s cultural pride and commitment to a developed future,” she said.

She added that the national capital, home to diverse communities, has a unique responsibility in shaping India’s cultural identity. “Delhi has always been a centre of creativity and dialogue. Today, when more than 15,000 people come together at NGMA, it reflects not only the strength of our cultural institutions but also our resolve to contribute to Viksit Bharat,” Gupta said. The event was also attended by NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Padma Shri awardees Shyam Sharma and Vasudev Kamath, and senior officials from IGNCA and NGMA. mpost