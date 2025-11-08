CM joins ‘Sanatan Hindu Unity Padyatra’

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday joined the grand ‘Sanatan Hindu Unity Padayatra 2025 – The Meeting of Bageshwar Balaji and Banke Bihari’ that commenced from Katyayani Shakti Peeth in Chhatarpur. The event witnessed a massive turnout of devotees as chants of

“Jai Shri Ram” and “Hari Bol” reverberated through the air, creating an atmosphere of devotion and unity.

Calling it a spiritual experience that transcends boundaries, CM Rekha Gupta said, “This is not just a journey, but a celebration of Sanatan consciousness.”

She described the Padayatra as “a celebration of India’s eternal Sanatan tradition, a way of life that has, for centuries, united people through values of dharma, duty, compassion, and humanity.”

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Delhi Cabinet Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra. The Padayatra, led by Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham,

began in Chhatarpur and will conclude at the iconic Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan.

Gupta lauded the massive participation of devotees, saying it turned the event into a “nationwide celebration of faith and cultural harmony.”

She added that the Padayatra “is sending a powerful message of unity, faith, social harmony, and spiritual awakening to the entire nation,

a message that is particularly vital today.”

Concluding her address, the Chief Minister offered prayers for peace and progress, saying she hoped divine grace would continue to guide Delhi and the country “on the path of harmony, prosperity, and awakened spiritual consciousness.”

The event marked a significant display of collective devotion, reaffirming the role of faith in uniting communities across India.