CM joins Onam celebrations

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined the Malayali community in the capital to celebrate the festival of Onam at the Chief Minister’s Seva Sadan on Sunday, taking part in traditional dance performances and personally serving authentic Onam delicacies to guests.

Extending her greetings, the Chief Minister said, “I convey my warmest greetings and best wishes to all of you on this auspicious festival of Onam. It is a matter of pride and honour for me that you have all gathered today in my home, this ‘Jan Seva Sadan’, and begun the festivities from here.”

Gupta highlighted that Onam is not just a harvest festival but a celebration of unity, brotherhood, and shared happiness. She noted that nearly one million Malayali families reside in Delhi, contributing to the city’s cultural richness and diversity. “Let us all draw inspiration from this festival and make Delhi into a

true family, where every religion, every community, and every tradition is accorded equal respect, and where we all work together to take Delhi forward,” she said.