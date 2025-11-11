CM joins BJP candidates in filing nominations

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday accompanied Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates as they filed their nominations for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections, asserting that every party worker is committed to the cause of public service and “development-oriented governance.”

The Chief Minister participated in the nomination programmes of Anita Jain from Ward 56 (Shalimar Bagh-B) and Veena Asija from Ward 65 (Ashok Vihar). Before filing their papers, Gupta inaugurated the candidates’ election offices and attended traditional havan and puja ceremonies. She later addressed public gatherings in both wards.

Describing the by-elections as an opportunity to strengthen clean and transparent governance in the city, Gupta said, “Every BJP worker is devoted to public service. This election is not just a process, it is a chance to choose honesty, accountability, and progress for Delhi.”

The Chief Minister said both candidates were “hardworking, experienced, and committed women” who would work towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.” Speaking at Shalimar Bagh, Gupta reflected on her long association with the constituency. Gupta said becoming MLA and later Chief Minister was a reflection of people’s trust, adding that Shalimar Bagh’s progress symbolised their collective strength. Highlighting her government’s achievements—school redevelopment, road improvements, community halls, and women’s safety initiatives—she accused the opposition of making false promises. Urging citizens to vote on November 30, she expressed confidence

in BJP’s victory.