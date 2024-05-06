‘CM jailed before polls to stifle his voice’, says Sunita Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita on Sunday alleged he was jailed before the elections to “stifle” his voice as she urged people to vote against “dictatorship” when the national capital goes to polls later this month.



Sunita held her third roadshow in the national capital in south Delhi in support of AAP candidate Sahiram Pahalwan on Sunday. The area was dotted with AAP flags and people stood on their balconies carrying messages that read ‘I love Kejriwal’, ‘We miss you Kejriwal’. Standing through the sunroof of her car, she held the roadshow in Deoli as people showered flower petals on her car.

In the absence of her husband who is lodged in jail, Sunita has taken the reins of the AAP’s Lok Sabha campaign. Recently, she held road shows in East Delhi and West Delhi Lok Sabha seats where AAP has fielded its candidates.

Sunita said her husband was put in jail since he built good government schools, mohalla clinics and promised to give Rs 1,000 to every woman in Delhi.

“He has been put in jail just before polls to stifle his voice so that it doesn’t reach you,” she said.

Sunita said the CM’s rivals are bothered by the fact that Delhi has elected him thrice. “What is the fault of Shri Arvind Kejriwal? Is it his fault that he made electricity free for 24 hours in Delhi. Earlier there used to be a lot of power cuts, but now there is electricity for all 24 hours,” she said.

That is why these people put your chief minister in jail during the elections, Sunita charged.

Sunita further said, “Kejriwal is a lion and no one can bend or break him.”

“Their dictatorship is at its peak. Arvind Kejriwal is a true son of mother India. Today this daughter of mother India requests you to save this country. This country is moving towards dictatorship. Democracy is in danger,” she said.

Sunita urged people to understand the power of their vote and said “on May 25, everyone must go to vote and press the ‘jhadu’ (broom — AAP’s symbol) button to make INDIA alliance candidate Sahiram Pehelwan win and defeat dictatorship.”