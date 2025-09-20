CM inspires youth at ‘Viksit Bharat ke Rang, Kala ke Sang’

New Delhi: A nearly 10-kilometre-long canvas became the centrepiece of the vibrant ‘Viksit Bharat ke Rang, Kala ke Sang’ programme in Delhi, where thousands of young people and artists showcased their creativity under the theme of a developed India. The artwork reflected visions of a self-reliant, empowered nation ready to claim its place as a global leader.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised the initiative, calling it “as beautiful as the event itself.” She noted that thousands of participants had painted the picture of India’s future on the massive white canvas, which was “not merely an artistic display but a symbol of the dreams of a new India.”

The Chief Minister stressed that the responsibility of building a developed India lies with its youth. “This country does not belong to any one individual, but to all 140 crore Indians. Therefore, how we shape it and in which direction we take it in the future is our collective responsibility,” she said.

Gupta credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for giving India “a new identity on the global stage,” adding that India today stands as “a strong, self-assured nation willing to contribute to global cooperation.” However, she reminded citizens that progress requires shared responsibility. “The Prime Minister’s efforts alone are not enough. Unless every citizen recognises and fulfils their role, the dreams of India cannot be realised,” she emphasised.

Encouraging the younger generation to lead by example, the Chief Minister said that small contributions can make a big difference. “Whether by participating in cleanliness drives, taking steps towards greenery and environmental conservation, assisting the needy and underprivileged, observing traffic rules, or engaging in social service, such small yet significant actions, when taken collectively, will elevate the nation’s progress and pride to even greater heights,” she told the audience.

The programme, part of the ongoing Seva Pakhwada, connected art with social responsibility, underlining the role of youth and citizens

in nation-building. By blending creativity with civic consciousness, the event sought to highlight that India’s journey towards becoming a global leader depends on both visionary leadership and active public participation.