CM inspects RG Super Speciality Hospital, interacts with patients

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday visited Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Dilshad Garden to review healthcare services and emphasised the need for dignified, sensitive and patient-centric treatment across all departments.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed medical facilities, patient services and administrative systems, and interacted with patients, doctors, nursing staff and other healthcare personnel. She directed officials to ensure timely treatment, uninterrupted availability of medicines and courteous behaviour towards patients at every level. Stating that quality healthcare remains a top priority, Gupta said “the Delhi government is committed to providing accessible, humane and efficient medical services to all residents of the capital.” She also reviewed cleanliness, functionality of medical equipment and overall patient convenience, issuing instructions for further improvement wherever required.

The Chief Minister interacted specifically with women patients to seek feedback on the treatment and facilities being provided. She instructed healthcare staff to maintain sensitive and dignified conduct, stressing that senior citizens and women must be given priority, special assistance and additional care to prevent inconvenience during treatment.

She further directed officials to strengthen facilitative mechanisms at every stage of healthcare delivery, from registration and diagnostics to treatment, medicine availability and care in wards and intensive care units. Emphasising compassion in healthcare, she said medical services should go beyond clinical treatment and help build a sense of safety, trust and reassurance among patients.

Following the hospital visit, the Chief Minister attended a programme organised by Maa Shakti Sanstha for Divyangjan to mark the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. During the event, she presented the Divya Atal Awards to persons with disabilities in recognition of their resilience and achievements.

To promote self-reliance and independent living, assistive devices were distributed to around 133 beneficiaries. The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of social organisations and volunteers, stating that an inclusive and empowered Delhi can be built only through collective efforts of the government and society. She reiterated that strengthening healthcare services and ensuring dignity and compassion in patient care remain among the highest priorities of her government.