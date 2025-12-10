CM inspects neglected Bhalaswa EWS flats

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inspected the long-abandoned Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats in Bhalaswa and announced that their redevelopment would be taken up on top priority. The nearly 7,400 flats, built in 2016, have remained unoccupied for almost a decade, a situation the Chief Minister described as a “grave injustice” to Delhi’s poor and a “direct outcome of the previous government’s failure.”

During the inspection, the Chief Minister expressed serious concern over the condition of lakhs of jhuggi-dwelling families in Delhi still awaiting permanent housing. Calling the abandonment of the Bhalaswa flats a betrayal, she said, “Had these flats been allotted on time, thousands of families would today be living with dignity and comfort in their own homes.” She added that years of neglect had caused structural damage and allowed materials inside the flats to disappear. The Chief Minister said her government is committed to ensuring that every eligible family receives its rightful home equipped with all essential facilities. “We are creating a housing model that was once only a dream for lakhs of poor families. This dream will be realised during our government’s tenure,” she stated.

The inspection was conducted with Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, MLA Deepak Chaudhary and senior officials. Following the visit, the Chief Minister directed all relevant departments to fast-track remaining work and prepare the flats for early allotment. She also instructed officials to develop a model residential complex at the site.

Highlighting the massive gap between construction and actual use, the Chief Minister said the previous administration did not allot “even a single unit” to any poor family. As a result, nearly all 7,400 flats deteriorated despite being ready nine years ago.

Under the Rekha Gupta government’s new rehabilitation model for jhuggi clusters, the Bhalaswa flats will undergo comprehensive repair and redevelopment. The plan includes e-rickshaw charging stations, secure commercial areas, designated parking, parks, anganwadi centres, and healthcare services, transforming the complex into a modern, dignified housing hub.

Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood echoed the Chief Minister’s criticism of past delays. Describing the flats as victims of “negligence and lack of intent,” he said, “The government is fully committed to making these EWS flats completely fit for habitation.” He added that the redevelopment would ensure every jhuggi resident gains access to a safe and dignified home.