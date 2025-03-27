CM inspects Metro pillars across Delhi, calls for cleanliness

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday conducted an inspection of Metro pillars across the city, emphasising the need to keep public infrastructure clean. She directed officials to

remove posters and hoardings defacing Metro pillars, stating that government property must not be damaged.

“If we want a beautiful and clean Delhi, everyone’s support is required. No one should spoil government property. Metro pillars are the beauty of Delhi, and we should not paste posters and hoardings here,” Gupta told.

During her commute to Vidhan Sabha, Gupta’s convoy halted on the Haiderpur flyover due to stray cattle obstructing the road. Concerned about the safety of both commuters and animals, she stepped out of her vehicle and instructed authorities to provide proper shelter for stray cattle and ensure they do not roam on roads.

A day earlier, on Tuesday, Gupta presented the ₹1 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, calling it a “historic” step toward making Delhi an investment and innovation-friendly city. The budget marks a 31.58 per cent increase from the previous year, focusing on sectors like education, housing, and urban development.

“In the education sector, ₹16,396 crore was to be spent in 2024-2025, which we have increased 17 per cent to ₹19,291 crore in our budget,” Gupta announced.

She also highlighted a 73 per cent rise in the budget for the transport sector and a 9 per cent increase for housing and urban development. The additional funds will focus on affordable housing, improved sanitation, and urban infrastructure development.

Gupta described the budget as a turning point in Delhi’s governance. “The era of corruption and inefficiency is over,” she declared, adding that the government had doubled capital expenditure to ₹28,000 crore to accelerate infrastructure projects. Gupta’s Metro pillar inspection is part of the government’s broader push for urban cleanliness. During her visit, she

reiterated that Metro infrastructure plays a vital role in the

city’s aesthetics and should not be defaced.

“Nobody has the right to damage government property. If we need a beautiful and clean Delhi, everyone’s support is required here. Metro pillars are the beauty of Delhi, and we should not paste posters and hoardings here,” she repeated.

With Delhi’s expanding metro network and rapid urbanisation, Gupta stressed that preserving public infrastructure is essential for maintaining the Capital’s global image.

Her instructions to shelter stray cattle also highlight the government’s commitment to road safety and animal welfare. The incident on the Haiderpur flyover brought attention to the need for proper animal management in urban areas.

With an ambitious budget and renewed focus on governance, Delhi is set for a transformative year under Gupta’s leadership.