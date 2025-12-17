CM inspects key projects to ease waterlogging & traffic

New Delhi: After years of neglect, the Delhi government has begun a major cleanup of Sunehri Nala to tackle persistent waterlogging, while the Barapullah Phase-III Corridor promises smoother traffic flow between South and East Delhi. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inspected both projects, emphasising speed, quality, and transparency in execution.

Addressing officials at the site, the Chief Minister said, “Colonies adjoining the Sunehri Nala have faced severe waterlogging every monsoon. To address this, a total of 50,000 metric tonnes of silt is to be removed from the 1-kilometre-long drain, out of which approximately 14,000 metric tonnes has already been cleared.”

She noted that improper outlet and slab systems had caused massive silt accumulation, worsening flooding. “The entire matter will be audited to determine how such a large drain was constructed without ensuring a sustainable future cleaning mechanism,” she added. The desilting is being carried out by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and is expected to be completed before the next monsoon.

On the Barapullah Phase-III Corridor, CM Gupta highlighted its role in easing traffic congestion. “The elevated corridor will connect Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar-I, with signal-free connectivity between East Delhi (Mayur Vihar) and South Delhi (AIIMS), reducing traffic pressure on DND Flyway and NH-24 and facilitating smooth movement for around 1.5 lakh vehicles daily,” she said.

The 13.3-kilometre-long six-lane corridor will feature a 4.3-kilometre cycle track and a 500-metre-long six-lane extradosed bridge with dedicated walkways and cycle paths, the first of its kind in India. CM Gupta emphasised that “modern construction techniques and high-quality materials are being used to ensure safety, durability and long-term sustainability.”

PWD and Water Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh added, “The project had been delayed for years due to negligence by the previous government. The present government has ensured close monitoring and obtained all necessary approvals to complete it within the stipulated timeframe.”

With these initiatives, the Delhi government aims to resolve long-standing legacy issues, tackling waterlogging, traffic congestion, and pollution simultaneously.