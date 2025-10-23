CM inspects ghats

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet colleagues on Wednesday inspected ghats at multiple locations across the national capital to review preparations for the upcoming Chhath Puja.

Gupta, who inspected Chhath ghats at Prembadi, Silangpur and Munak Canal, said that while Delhi’s Diwali was grand this year, the Chhath festival — symbolising devotion and faith — will be “full of divinity”.

She said the government has made arrangements to ensure devotees can celebrate the festival with purity and faith.

Gupta said more than 1,000 Chhath ghats are being developed across the city, including 17 special model ghats along the Yamuna river. At least one model ghat is being constructed in each sub-district, while cultural programmes related to Chhath Puja will be held at around 200 ghats, she said.

The chief minister said that all MPs, MLAs, councillors, and other public representatives have launched cleanliness drives at ghats in their respective constituencies.

Gupta said the government will provide all necessary amenities, including tents, electricity, drinking water, sanitation, and toilets at each ghat. “This will be the first time the Delhi government is participating in such a large-scale religious and cultural event,” she added.