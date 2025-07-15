CM inaugurates Yatharth Hosp, outlines vision for medical hub

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed Yatharth Multi-Specialty Hospital in Model Town, unveiling her government’s ambitious vision to transform the capital into a leading medical hub for both domestic and international patients.

“Our goal is to build a healthcare ecosystem where no patient leaves disappointed, and where people from across India and even abroad can come with trust in our hospitals, doctors, and systems,” said Chief Minister Gupta during the inaugural ceremony.

She emphasized that Delhi’s healthcare transformation is being carried out under a broader mission of “Healthy and Empowered Delhi.” The newly inaugurated hospital will operate under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, offering modern, multi-specialty care to underprivileged

citizens at no cost.

In her address, Gupta announced that seven long-pending hospital projects in Delhi are being repurposed into Super Specialty ICU Centres, each tailored to address critical health categories such as cancer, transplants, and high-risk pregnancies. “We are actively working to fill the gap in ICU infrastructure. It is our dream that no citizen is denied medical care, whether due to financial limitations or lack

of facilities,” she said.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the systemic failures of past administrations, which, she said, left Delhi’s public health system under-equipped and unprepared. “At one point, Delhi had just 0.42 hospital beds per 1,000 people. Across 38 government hospitals, there were only six MRI machines and 12 CT scan machines. That’s alarming for a city of our scale,” she pointed out.

Recalling the hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gupta said that delays caused by shortages in hospital beds and equipment

cost many lives.

Gupta said the new hospital marks a step towards healthcare reform, ensuring quality care as a right, not privilege, through public-private collaboration to build an efficient and accessible system.