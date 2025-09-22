CM inaugurates Viksit Bharat Art Camp, says ‘future belongs to India’

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of restored Mughal-era monuments and bursts of colour on canvas, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta proclaimed, “The future belongs to India; the whole world will witness it.” She was speaking at the Viksit Bharat Art Camp – Seva Pakhwada held at the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, where over 1,000 children and 75 young artists showcased their vision of a developed India through art.

Organised by the Delhi government’s Department of Art, Culture, and Language in collaboration with the Sahitya Kala Parishad, the event blended heritage with modern creativity. A cultural programme titled Anekta Mein Ekta also celebrated the country’s diversity.

Gupta stressed that the government’s mission extended beyond infrastructure to cultural preservation. “Preservation and beautification of monuments is an important responsibility of the government, being carried forward in alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision,” she said. The CM dedicated four restored monuments to the public and announced that 14 more sites were being conserved.

She also shared a personal touch, recalling childhood picnics to Delhi’s heritage spots. “Visiting this complex brought back memories of Qutub Minar, Red Fort, and Delhi Zoo. The paintings created by our children reflect what India’s next phase will be,” she said. According to her, the enthusiasm of young artists symbolised the nation’s journey towards becoming a “global guru.”

Art and Culture minister Kapil Mishra echoed her sentiments, calling the Mehrauli Archaeological Park a new cultural landmark. “The site has been restored and preserved by the Delhi government with high-tech lighting. It is being developed as a major tourist destination,” he said.

He added that children’s artistic choices reveal their strong connection with national aspirations. “Most children independently chose themes like the Prime Minister, Atmanirbhar Bharat, or Viksit Bharat. These works show the positive attitude and determination of Gen Z,” Mishra said.

Calling the artworks a mirror of optimism, he remarked, “Those who question the Prime Minister’s vision should witness the enthusiasm of children and youth here. This event is not only a celebration of art and culture but also a symbol of the new generation’s faith in a developed India.”