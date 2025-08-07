CM inaugurates ‘Vastra Katha’, calls on Delhiites to wear handloom with pride

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated Vastra Katha 2025 on the occasion of National Handloom Day, urging citizens to celebrate India’s rich textile heritage with pride. Speaking at the event held at Ashoka Hotel, she said, “We can express our love for our country by just wearing our own fabric… I invite every Delhiite to post their handloom outfits on social media tomorrow, tag me, and support Indian handloom.” The event featured 24 vibrant stalls showcasing GI-tagged textiles from across India and a spectacular fashion show tracing Khadi’s journey from Vedic times to the global stage. Designers Rahul Mishra, Sanjay Garg, Reena Dhaka and others were felicitated for promoting Khadi internationally.

CM Rekha Gupta highlighted the spirit of ‘Vocal for Local’, saying, “We spend thousands on foreign brands without knowing that our own handloom makes the world drool.”

Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Our goal is to bring handloom into every household, not just as a tradition but as a fashion icon.” Artisans from across India, including Banaras and Ladakh, praised the Delhi government for the platform. The event drew diplomats, ministers, and hundreds of citizens, marking a proud celebration of India’s weaving legacy.