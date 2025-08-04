CM inaugurates SSB Multispeciality Hosp in Kailash Colony

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inaugurated the state-of-the-art SSB Multi-Speciality Hospital near Kailash Colony Metro Station, reaffirming her government’s commitment to transforming Delhi into a global healthcare hub. The hospital, which is affiliated with the Ayushman Bharat scheme, aims to provide accessible and affordable healthcare to all citizens.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, “This hospital will be a boon for the people of Delhi and is a major step towards our mission of making the capital a premier health destination.” She highlighted the significant improvements underway in the healthcare sector, noting that construction of 24 new hospitals is progressing rapidly across the city. “These hospitals will not only serve Delhiites but also patients from across the country and even abroad,” she said.

Lamenting years of underinvestment, CM Rekha Gupta criticised earlier administrations for ignoring Delhi’s healthcare needs. “Due to the indifference of previous governments, Delhi’s healthcare system had deteriorated to an alarming level,” she said. She pointed out that Delhi currently has fewer than two hospital beds per 1,000 people, far below the WHO minimum standard of 2, and a fraction of what developed nations offer, averaging 5 per 1,000.

“Our government is determined to correct this shameful state of affairs and elevate Delhi’s healthcare system to international standards,” she asserted. “No patient should lose their life due to lack of treatment.”

CM Gupta also emphasised the government’s push to integrate advanced medical technology in public health institutions. “Delhi’s hospitals are now being equipped with cutting-edge devices that can perform DNA tests using just one drop of blood. This will ensure safe blood donations and help in the early detection of critical diseases,” she said.

Congratulating Dr S.S. Bansal, Chairman of the hospital, and the medical team, the Chief Minister expressed confidence in a strong public-private collaboration. “A robust partnership between the government and hospitals like SSB is essential for Delhi to lead in healthcare. After years of apathy, our government is working on a mission to build a strong health infrastructure. Together, we will achieve this vision,” she affirmed.

The event was also attended by Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj and local MLAs.