CM inaugurates new Aadhaar Seva Kendra at Azadpur Metro stn

New Delhi: In a push to deepen Delhi’s digital governance framework, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated a new Aadhaar Seva Kendra at the Azadpur Metro Station complex, calling it a step towards “transparent, citizen-friendly and accountable governance” in the Capital. The centre is expected to significantly ease access to Aadhaar-related services for residents of north Delhi.



Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the new facility would bring essential services closer to people’s homes. “With the opening of this Aadhaar Seva Kendra, residents will now be able to avail Aadhaar updates, biometric corrections, address changes and enrolment of children with ease,” she said.

Rekha Gupta also announced that approval has been granted for eight new Aadhaar Seva Kendras in Delhi, out of which five were inaugurated simultaneously on Thursday. “This initiative is an important step towards advancing the Digital India Mission and will promote good governance, transparency and citizen convenience,” she said, congratulating the people of Delhi.

Highlighting the role of Aadhaar in governance reforms, the Chief Minister said, “Under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Aadhaar has become a strong foundation of good governance, ensuring dignity for the poor and protection of rights.” She noted that over 143 crore citizens nationwide are linked with Aadhaar, while nearly 2.5 crore people in Delhi are enrolled.

Rekha Gupta said Aadhaar’s biometric and iris verification systems have helped curb fake beneficiaries. “More than 4 crore fake LPG connections, over 5 crore duplicate ration cards and lakhs of ineligible beneficiaries across schemes have been removed,” she said, adding that this has protected public resources and strengthened transparency.

She further informed that Aadhaar enrolment and biometric updates are now being carried out in government schools. “Biometric updates of nearly two lakh children have already been completed, ensuring timely access to education, health and nutrition benefits,” she said.

The Chief Minister added that the Delhi Government is rapidly implementing e-Office and paperless governance. “From the Chief Minister’s Office to the Legislative Assembly, work is now being done digitally, making decision-making faster and more accountable,” she said.

Model Town MLA Ashok Goyal Devaraha, UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar, local councillors and senior officials were present at the event.